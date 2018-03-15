Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Roberts, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at Orthopaedic Associates in Westlake, OH with other offices in Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.