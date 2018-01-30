See All Ophthalmologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Robin, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Robin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Robin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Robin works at CorrectVision Laser Institute in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL and Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CorrectVision Laser Institute
    3850 Hollywood Blvd Ste 203, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 442-1133
  2. 2
    CorrectVision Laser Institute
    1 SW 129th Ave Ste 209, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 442-1133
  3. 3
    Oculofacial Institute
    2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 201, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 442-1133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Meibomitis Chevron Icon
Myopia, Type 6 Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 30, 2018
    My 1 year old had successful corneal transplant at Doheney in 1986. We moved to London in 1990 and her follow up care via Great Ormand Street Hospital confirmed that she had received successful treatment because the surgeon, Dr. Robin and his team, the facilities and the intensive family after care made the whole ordeal be successful. Now 33, my daughter has near normal vision from her eye which was totally blinded by disease. Dr Robin was my saviour.
    Jan 30, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Robin, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Robin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194848333
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lsu Eye Center New Orleans
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harbor Genl UCLA Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State Univ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Robin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Robin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robin has seen patients for Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Robin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

