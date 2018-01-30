Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Robin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Robin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.



Dr. Robin works at CorrectVision Laser Institute in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL and Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.