Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY.
Dr. Rosen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty163-03 Horace Harding Expressway, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
-
2
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Orthopedics & Rehabilitation28-25 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
Outstanding Office and Dr.
About Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English, Chinese, Russian and Spanish
- 1245226414
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosen speaks Chinese, Russian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.