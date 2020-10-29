Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY.



Dr. Rosen works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.