Dr. Jeffrey Satinover, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.



Dr. Satinover works at Sterling Institute for Neuropsychiatry and Behavior Medicine in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.