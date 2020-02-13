Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Snow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Snow works at NYU Langone Island Cardiac Specialists--Garden City in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Third Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.