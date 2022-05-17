Dr. Jeffrey Solomon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Solomon, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Solomon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brighton, MI.
Dr. Solomon works at
Locations
-
1
Signature Smiles- Brighton8130 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 209-1676
-
2
Affordable Dental Care18181 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 1, Lathrup Village, MI 48076 Directions (248) 621-4509
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
I had a painful gum issue and was able to get in within 25 minutes. The assistant and dentist were good listeners and effectively responsive to my issue.
About Dr. Jeffrey Solomon, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1306034251
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Solomon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.