Dr. Jeffrey Soohoo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Soohoo, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Soohoo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Denver Health Medical Center, Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Soohoo works at
Dr. Soohoo's Office Locations
University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center1675 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Denver Health Medical Center
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- PHCS
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings & Reviews
He can highly rated by friends. He answered my many questions. Gave me options. I visited 3 different doctors and he was by far the best one. Willing to go above and beyond to put me at ease and insure I had all the information I needed to determine next steps.
About Dr. Jeffrey Soohoo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1174752935
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soohoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soohoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soohoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soohoo has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soohoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Soohoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soohoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soohoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soohoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.