Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Soohoo, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Soohoo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Denver Health Medical Center, Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Soohoo works at University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.