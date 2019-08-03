Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sparling, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Sparling works at Integris Cardiovascular Physician in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Woodward, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.