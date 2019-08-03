See All Cardiologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Jeffrey Sparling, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sparling, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Sparling works at Integris Cardiovascular Physician in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Woodward, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Terrance Khastgir
    3433 NW 56th St Ste 660, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 947-3341
  2. 2
    Woodward Specialty Clinic
    1650 Main St, Woodward, OK 73801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 535-6509

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Woodward
  • Great Plains Regional Medical Center
  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Aortic Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Hypertension

Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Management of Valvular Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Sparling, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679535223
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School|University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Internship
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Sparling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sparling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sparling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sparling has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sparling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sparling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sparling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

