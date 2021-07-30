See All Cardiologists in Largo, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Steinhoff, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (59)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Steinhoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Sun Coast Hospital.

Dr. Steinhoff works at HCA Florida Heart Institute - Largo in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Heart Institute - Largo
    1345 West Bay Dr Ste 101, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2205
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • Sun Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
  View other providers who treat Angina
Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Sinus Bradycardia
Cardiomegaly
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aberrant Subclavian Artery
Accelerated Hypertension
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Supravalvular Stenosis
Arterial Insufficiency
Arterial Occlusive Disease
Arteriosclerosis
Artery Disorders
Atrioventricular Block
Bundle Branch Block
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiovascular Disease
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Carotid Bruit
Claudication
Coarctation of the Aorta
Complete Heart Block
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Difficult-to-Control Hypertension
Dyslipidemia
Edema
  View other providers who treat Edema
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Heart Valve Diseases
High Cholesterol
High-Risk Hypertension
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Kawasaki Disease
Left Bundle Branch Block
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Long QT Syndrome
Marfan Syndrome
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Resistant Hypertension
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Right Bundle Branch Block
Shortness of Breath
Systemic Vasculitis
Systolic Ejection Murmur
Tachycardia
Transient Tachycardia
Uncomplicated Mycardial Infarction
Unstable Angina
Valvular Regurgitation
Valvular Stenosis
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Thrombosis
Ventricular Arrhythmia
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 30, 2021
    I was able to get a short-notice appointment with Dr. Steinhoff and I didn't wait very long at all in the lobby. He was courteous and very helpful. We were able to discuss my situation at length and he took care to really get a good idea of what I was concerned about. He's the first Dr. to spot an abnormality in my heart with a stethoscope alone. We came up with a good plan and he gave me clear recommendations for my next steps; is post visit writeup has been very helpful. As a bonus I brought a CD of my latest echocardiogram to his office later that day and he personally reviewed it just to double check what the radiologist had noted. That to me is real care.
    Kevin — Jul 30, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Steinhoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811959869
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of NC at Chapel Hill|University Of North Carolina
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brown University|Brown University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Steinhoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinhoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinhoff works at HCA Florida Heart Institute - Largo in Largo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Steinhoff’s profile.

    Dr. Steinhoff has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinhoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinhoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

