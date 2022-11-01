Dr. Jeffrey Tauth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tauth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Tauth, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Tauth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mena, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and Mena Regional Health System.
Dr. Tauth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert J Manis MD PA400 Crestwood Cir Ste J, Mena, AR 71953 Directions (501) 767-4278
-
2
Hot Springs Heart and Vascular Corp.110 Cracker Box Ln, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Directions (501) 767-4278
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- Mena Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tauth?
He is currently my physician for heart issues and, in years past, he was the heart specialist my husband selected for treatment.
About Dr. Jeffrey Tauth, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1437154036
Education & Certifications
- SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tauth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tauth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tauth works at
Dr. Tauth has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tauth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tauth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tauth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tauth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tauth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.