Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Tauth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mena, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and Mena Regional Health System.



Dr. Tauth works at Robert J Manis MD PA in Mena, AR with other offices in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.