Dr. Jeffrey Weeks, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Weeks, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Weeks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Weeks works at
Dr. Weeks' Office Locations
Auburn Cataract and Eye Clinic2871 Corporate Park Dr, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 887-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. weeks did an excellent job on my cataract surgery. I can see better now than I ever have been able to . I would definitely recommend him to anyone .
About Dr. Jeffrey Weeks, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962613984
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weeks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weeks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weeks has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weeks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Weeks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weeks.
