Dr. Jeffrey Weiland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Weiland, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Weiland, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mary Rutan Hospital.
Dr. Weiland works at
Dr. Weiland's Office Locations
Ohio State's Lung Center2050 Kenny Rd Ste 2200, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 293-4928
Mary Rutan Hospital205 E Palmer Rd, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 Directions (937) 592-4015
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Rutan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. Weiland was today. He was very knowledgable and helpful, explaining my condition and putting a plan together to improve my lifestyle. I see him again in a few months to follow up on the changes he made. I highly recommend him to anyone having pulmonary issues. His staff was also friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Jeffrey Weiland, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1871607556
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiland accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiland has seen patients for Sarcoidosis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.