Dr. Jeffrey Weiland, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.1 (8)
Map Pin Small Columbus, OH
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Weiland, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Weiland, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mary Rutan Hospital.

Dr. Weiland works at Ohio State's Lung Center in Columbus, OH with other offices in Bellefontaine, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weiland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio State's Lung Center
    2050 Kenny Rd Ste 2200, Columbus, OH 43221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-4928
  2. 2
    Mary Rutan Hospital
    205 E Palmer Rd, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 592-4015

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Rutan Hospital

Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2017
    My first visit with Dr. Weiland was today. He was very knowledgable and helpful, explaining my condition and putting a plan together to improve my lifestyle. I see him again in a few months to follow up on the changes he made. I highly recommend him to anyone having pulmonary issues. His staff was also friendly and efficient.
    Sherry W. in Bellefontaine, Ohio — Jan 12, 2017
    About Dr. Jeffrey Weiland, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871607556
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Weiland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiland has seen patients for Sarcoidosis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

