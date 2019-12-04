Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
- 1 81 Irving Pl Ste 1F, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 533-5090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
He's compassionate and really cares for his patients. If there are lab results referred to him by your PCP, he takes the time to run through them with you. He paints the picture of what next steps are, and you feel comfortable in his care because of his brevity and level of empathy.
About Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1316946247
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss speaks Russian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.