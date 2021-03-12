Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wolff, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Wolff works at Forefront Dermatology - Greensburg in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Fungal Nail Infection and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.