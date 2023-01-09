Dr. Jeffrey Wolkowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolkowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wolkowicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wolkowicz, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wolkowicz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Wolkowicz works at
Dr. Wolkowicz's Office Locations
Foster & Wolkowicz MD P A3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 304, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 341-1007
Broward Health Coral Springs3000 Coral Hills Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 344-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walkowicz was very thorough. I did not find he was rushing me at all. He listened attentively, asked many questions, and seemed to have a keen understanding of my issues. My only complaint was that the testing room stank of cigarette smoke. Obviously unacceptable in a pulmonologist's office. The tech said it was from a previous patient. . .
About Dr. Jeffrey Wolkowicz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1952315749
Education & Certifications
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolkowicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolkowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolkowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolkowicz works at
Dr. Wolkowicz has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolkowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolkowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolkowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolkowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolkowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.