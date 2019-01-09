Dr. Jeffrey Yeamans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeamans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Yeamans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Yeamans, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Yeamans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Yeamans works at
Dr. Yeamans' Office Locations
Thomas Mertz MD18325 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 200, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (248) 336-0123
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 773-6300
Michigan Healthcare Professionals-Comprehensive Urology37555 Garfield Rd Ste 110, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Directions (734) 522-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Messa
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yeamans is an excellent doctor and very thorough with his explanations. However, the front office staff is horrible and doesn't show any concern for the patients. I showed up 8 minutes late for an appointment and they wouldn't let me keep it. Anyone that sees a specialist knows that the doctor is never available at the time of your appointment. I don't think I waited less than 15 minutes for him to come into the room. so not sure why my being late is a cause to cancel my appointment.
About Dr. Jeffrey Yeamans, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124054614
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeamans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeamans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeamans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeamans has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeamans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeamans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeamans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeamans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeamans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.