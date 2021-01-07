Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Zarin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Zarin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Zarin works at Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.