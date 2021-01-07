See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Zarin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (21)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Zarin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Zarin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Zarin works at Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zarin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group
    2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 315-2041
  2. 2
    Center for Hip and Knee Replacement
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 760W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 582-7474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 07, 2021
    I had a partical replacement on my left knee in Jan., 2020. I truly trust his personality and could rely on his surgery.
    — Jan 07, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Zarin, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Zarin, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588678148
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham & Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch
    • Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch
    • Stanford University
    • Amherst College
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Zarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zarin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zarin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zarin works at Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zarin’s profile.

    Dr. Zarin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

