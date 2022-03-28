See All Ophthalmologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Jeffrey Zheutlin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (91)
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Zheutlin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Zheutlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.

Dr. Zheutlin works at Vitreo Retinal Associates PC in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Endophthalmitis and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zheutlin's Office Locations

    Vitreo-retinal Associates PC
    2505 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 (616) 285-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Edema
Endophthalmitis
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Macular Edema
Endophthalmitis
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
    Mar 28, 2022
    Exceptionally patient oriented, Dr. “Z” never seems too rushed to answer questions or to explain exactly why he is doing a procedure. Hi staff are all similarly focussed on patient comfort.
    Jim Peacock — Mar 28, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Zheutlin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255371647
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Hospital Cornell University
    • Yale University
    • University Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zheutlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zheutlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zheutlin works at Vitreo Retinal Associates PC in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Zheutlin’s profile.

    Dr. Zheutlin has seen patients for Macular Edema, Endophthalmitis and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zheutlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Zheutlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zheutlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zheutlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zheutlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

