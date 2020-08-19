Overview of Dr. Jeffry Bieber, MD

Dr. Jeffry Bieber, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.