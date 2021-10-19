Overview

Dr. Jeffry Katz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at AHUJA MEDICAL CENTER in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.