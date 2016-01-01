See All Otolaryngologists in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Jeffson Chung, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jeffson Chung, MD

Dr. Jeffson Chung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morgantown, WV. 

Dr. Chung works at West Virginia University Hospitals in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Laryngeal Cancer and Tracheal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 293-3457
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Laryngeal Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Laryngeal Cancer
Tracheal Surgery

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Jeffson Chung, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174070296
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung works at West Virginia University Hospitals in Morgantown, WV. View the full address on Dr. Chung’s profile.

    Dr. Chung has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Laryngeal Cancer and Tracheal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

