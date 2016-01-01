Overview of Dr. Jeffson Chung, MD

Dr. Jeffson Chung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morgantown, WV.



Dr. Chung works at West Virginia University Hospitals in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Laryngeal Cancer and Tracheal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.