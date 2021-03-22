Dr. Jenia Jenab-Wolcott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenab-Wolcott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenia Jenab-Wolcott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jenia Jenab-Wolcott, MD
Dr. Jenia Jenab-Wolcott, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Jenab-Wolcott works at
Dr. Jenab-Wolcott's Office Locations
-
1
MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Ste M, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenab-Wolcott?
Saved my life and I miss her
About Dr. Jenia Jenab-Wolcott, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1619039260
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenab-Wolcott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenab-Wolcott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jenab-Wolcott using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jenab-Wolcott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenab-Wolcott works at
Dr. Jenab-Wolcott has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenab-Wolcott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jenab-Wolcott speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenab-Wolcott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenab-Wolcott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenab-Wolcott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenab-Wolcott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.