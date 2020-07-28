Dr. Jennifer Byer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Byer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Byer, MD
Dr. Jennifer Byer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Byer works at
Dr. Byer's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Healthcare Specialists - Vero Beach3730 7th Ter Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 581-0528
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 366-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Axelrod400 Pinellas St Ste 300, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 447-8100
-
4
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebastian13060 US Highway 1 Ste A, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 589-0879
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byer?
I am a former health care administrator. Dr. Byer is exceptional. Recommended to me by two physicians, she is also well respected in the local medical community. She was awarded a Fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at the Moffitt Cancer Center. Bright, attentive - she listens and takes the necessary time to assess each patient and address any concerns. Her patients often have very complex diseases. She cares. If you require her expertise and receive it, consider yourself to be very fortunate.
About Dr. Jennifer Byer, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1336438522
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University of South Florida
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byer accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byer works at
Dr. Byer has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Byer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.