Dr. Jennifer Crook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Crook, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Crook, MD
Dr. Jennifer Crook, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Cape Cod Hospital, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Crook works at
Dr. Crook's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7953
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crook?
I've had great rapport with Dr. Crook during the 5 years that she's been my oncologist. She has always taken a good amount of time to answer my questions and address my concerns.
About Dr. Jennifer Crook, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1427011691
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crook works at
Dr. Crook has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Crook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.