Dr. Jennifer Elliott, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Elliott, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Crete Area Medical Center.
Lincoln1520 S 70th St Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 464-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Crete Area Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elliott is an outstanding and thorough physician with an excellent bedside manner. She makes complicated topics easy to understand, and never makes her patients feel rushed, although her schedule is jam-packed. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Elliott to anyone who needs to see a rheumatologist, especially those who may have lupus (an area of specialization for Dr. Elliott.) Autoimmune disorders can be difficult to diagnose, and Dr. Elliott does a thorough and empathetic job of testing to rule out or diagnose these conditions. I'm grateful she is my doctor.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1093823437
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Rheumatology
Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliott has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elliott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.
