Dr. Jennifer Gass, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Gass, MD
Dr. Jennifer Gass, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Wih Professional Billing101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 453-7540MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 2 668 Eddy St Ste 1, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 453-7540
Women and Infants Breastgyn Consultative Services373 New Boston Rd Ste 3, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (401) 453-7520
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I found Dr. Gass to be top notch. She is extremely kind, takes time to answer any and all questions and informs family members after procedure. I consider myself lucky to have her as my surgeon.
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- General Surgery
Dr. Gass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gass has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gass speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gass.
