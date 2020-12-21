See All General Surgeons in Providence, RI
Dr. Jennifer Gass, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Gass, MD

Dr. Jennifer Gass, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.

Dr. Gass works at Care New England Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Providence, RI with other offices in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wih Professional Billing
    101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 453-7540
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    668 Eddy St Ste 1, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 453-7540
  3. 3
    Women and Infants Breastgyn Consultative Services
    373 New Boston Rd Ste 3, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 453-7520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • Saint Anne's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2020
    I found Dr. Gass to be top notch. She is extremely kind, takes time to answer any and all questions and informs family members after procedure. I consider myself lucky to have her as my surgeon.
    Kathryn Mathurin — Dec 21, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Gass, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Gass, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1225065139
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Gass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gass has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gass speaks Portuguese and Spanish.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

