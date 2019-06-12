See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Jennifer Han, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Han, MD

Dr. Jennifer Han, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Han works at UCLA Health in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Han's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ucla Health South Bay Endocrine
    3445 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 542-6333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Vitamin B Deficiency
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 12, 2019
    Dr. Hann is the most caring doctor. Not only does she care about your physical health but she also cares about your mental health which is very important to people with chronic illnesses. Dr Han is also very knowledgeable about her field and takes time to answer all your questions.
    — Jun 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Han, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982837456
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Han has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

