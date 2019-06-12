Dr. Jennifer Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Han, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Han, MD
Dr. Jennifer Han, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Han works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Han's Office Locations
-
1
Ucla Health South Bay Endocrine3445 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 542-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Han?
Dr. Hann is the most caring doctor. Not only does she care about your physical health but she also cares about your mental health which is very important to people with chronic illnesses. Dr Han is also very knowledgeable about her field and takes time to answer all your questions.
About Dr. Jennifer Han, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1982837456
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.