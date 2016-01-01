See All Dermatologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Jennifer Herrmann, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Herrmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Herrmann works at Epiphany Dermatology - Albuquerque (Eubank), NM in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Epiphany Dermatology of N. Mex. LLC
    5600 Eubank Blvd NE Ste 110, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 880-1920
    Epiphany Dermatology - Las Cruces (Roadrunner)
    141 N Roadrunner Pkwy, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 521-1177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harbor - UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Itchy Skin
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Herrmann, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1245521756
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama Birmingham
    • New York Medical College Sound Shore Program
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Princeton University
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Herrmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herrmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herrmann has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Herrmann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

