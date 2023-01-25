Dr. Jennifer Holman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Holman, MD
Dr. Jennifer Holman, MD is a Dermatologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK.
Oliver Street 501(a) Inc1367 Dominion Plz, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 534-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center for Aesthetic and Laser Medicine Tyler4809 Old Bullard Rd Ste 500, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 579-7261Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
I have skin cancers, some are benign and others are Basel Cell Carcinoma. With regular checkups the number of places is less and less. Doctor Holman is an outstanding dermatologist and mohs surgeon. I trust her judgment and ability.
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Univ of OK Coll of Med|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Holman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holman has seen patients for Intertrigo, Rosacea and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
960 patients have reviewed Dr. Holman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.