Overview of Dr. Jennifer Huang, MD

Dr. Jennifer Huang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Huang works at Southland Eye Surgeons in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in West Covina, CA and Rosemead, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.