Dr. Huebner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Huebner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Huebner, MD
Dr. Jennifer Huebner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Huebner's Office Locations
All About Women OB/Gyn17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 410, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (281) 602-7380Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Woodlands Obgyn Associates9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 345, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 602-7380
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Huebner is great. The office staff needs work. The nurses were very rude over the phone.
About Dr. Jennifer Huebner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1346486743
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
