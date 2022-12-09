Overview

Dr. Jennifer Irani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Irani works at BRIGHAM AND WOMENS HOSPITAL in Boston, MA with other offices in Foxboro, MA, Jamaica Plain, MA and Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.