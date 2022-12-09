Dr. Jennifer Irani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Irani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Irani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Irani works at
Locations
1
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (866) 378-9164
- 3 1153 Centre St Ste 5D, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-4570
4
Brigham & Women's Hospital850 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-7426
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Irani is very nice and very reliable!
About Dr. Jennifer Irani, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1508928284
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irani works at
Dr. Irani has seen patients for Anoscopy, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Irani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irani.
