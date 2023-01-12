Dr. Jennifer Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Jenkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Jenkins, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates LLC - Norwood, MA128 Carnegie Row Ste 202, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 762-5858
-
2
Dermatology Associates LLC - Foxborough9 Payson Rd Ste 225, Foxborough, MA 02035 Directions (781) 762-5858
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenkins?
Dr. Jenkins is extremely professional and compassionate. I am really appreciative of her expertise and follow through. I recently had a difficult skin issue that she helped to resolve and made a plan going forward to deal with the prospect of a reoccurrence. Her clinical team kept in touch with me through this and it meant a lot to me and I am extremely grateful. I have recommended her to friends and family and they have all been grateful for the recommendation.
About Dr. Jennifer Jenkins, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1215139043
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins works at
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.