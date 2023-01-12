See All Dermatopathologists in Norwood, MA
Dr. Jennifer Jenkins, MD

Dermatopathology
5.0 (119)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Jenkins, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Jenkins works at Dermatology Associates LLC - Norwood, MA in Norwood, MA with other offices in Foxborough, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates LLC - Norwood, MA
    128 Carnegie Row Ste 202, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 762-5858
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates LLC - Foxborough
    9 Payson Rd Ste 225, Foxborough, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 762-5858

Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea-Like Facial Flush Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr. Jenkins is extremely professional and compassionate. I am really appreciative of her expertise and follow through. I recently had a difficult skin issue that she helped to resolve and made a plan going forward to deal with the prospect of a reoccurrence. Her clinical team kept in touch with me through this and it meant a lot to me and I am extremely grateful. I have recommended her to friends and family and they have all been grateful for the recommendation.
    Laura Davis — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Jennifer Jenkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215139043
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

