Dr. Jennifer Lane, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Lane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Medford, MA. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Lane works at
Locations
Tufts Medical Center Community Care170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 306-6008
Tufts MC Community Care, Surgery91 Montvale Ave Ste 208, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 306-6166
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had an emergency complication from my hernia needing surgery and Dr. Lane was my surgeon. She explained every step and made sure all my questions were answered. After my surgery while recovering at home she was available for any questions that I had, even calling later in the evening after her long day of surgeries. She was always professional as well as being kind and showing compassion. I was thankful for her care.
About Dr. Jennifer Lane, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1215920301
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane works at
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
