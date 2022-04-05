Dr. Jennifer Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Martin, MD
Dr. Jennifer Martin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7654
Piedmont Orthopaedic - 1050 Grove Road until Augsuts 31st1050 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 234-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin and all the doctors a POA have been great. I have a long running back issue. After many doctors, The Doctors at POA were the first to diagnose my problem. Explain my problem an set a course of action in a timely manner. Saw Dr. Martin for near 6 years receiving back injections. She's very skilled at this and when it was time for surgery she was a positive influence in the surgery decision.
About Dr. Jennifer Martin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1083642045
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
