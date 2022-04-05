See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Greenville, SC
Dr. Jennifer Martin, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Martin, MD

Dr. Jennifer Martin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Martin works at Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopaedics Associates in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics
    35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 234-7654
  2. 2
    Piedmont Orthopaedic - 1050 Grove Road until Augsuts 31st
    1050 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 234-7654

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Steroid Injection
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Steroid Injection
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083642045
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopaedics Associates in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.