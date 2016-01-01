See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in New Britain, CT
Dr. Jennifer Park, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Park, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Backus Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.

Dr. Park works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT, Glastonbury, CT, West Hartford, CT, Norwich, CT and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    100 Grand St Ste 176, New Britain, CT 06052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-2884
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    435 Lewis Ave Ste 103, Meriden, CT 06451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-2884
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Western Blvd Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-2884
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    65 Memorial Rd Ste 410, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-2884
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    111 Salem Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-2884
    Prenatal Testing Center
    85 Jefferson St, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-2884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Backus Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Fetal Cardiac Screening
First Trimester Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Placenta Previa
Preeclampsia
Sickle Cell Screening
Amniocentesis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Breech Position
Congenital Heart Defects
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Multiple Gestation
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Jennifer Park, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • 1992904650
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Park has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Park has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

