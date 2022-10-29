Overview

Dr. Jennifer Shoquist, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Shoquist works at Family Care Centers - Fountain Valley in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.