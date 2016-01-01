Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer White, MD
Dr. Jennifer White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
S C Bajaj MD PC48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 452, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer White, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.