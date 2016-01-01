Overview

Dr. Jennifer Wong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Wong works at California Heart Associates in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.