Dr. Jennifer Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Wong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
California Heart Associates18111 Brookhurst St Ste 5100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 546-2238
Memorialcare Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-7549
Zhijun Wang MD Inc Irvine Childrens4950 Barranca Pkwy Ste 210, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (741) 546-2238
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1013029065
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Korean.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.