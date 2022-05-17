Dr. Jenny Adams, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Adams, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jenny Adams, DPM
Dr. Jenny Adams, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
Adams Foot and Ankle3435 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 102, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 260-7476
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Adams for podiatric care. She is very knowledgeable and gave me the treatment I needed to deal with the pain of plantar fasciitis. Along with her pleasant and caring staff, I would not hesitate to return in the future should the need arise.
About Dr. Jenny Adams, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JFK Medical Center
- Other
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Florida
