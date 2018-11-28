Dr. Jenny Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Cho, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenny Cho, MD
Dr. Jenny Cho, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Olathe Medical Center, Providence Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho's Office Locations
Clinic7420 Switzer Rd, Shawnee, KS 66203 Directions (913) 262-9201
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Olathe Medical Center
- Providence Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I coudn’t have been happier with Dr. Jenny Cho and her team. They were professional, friendly and extremely competent. Dr. Cho was so personable and immediately made me feel at ease. I knew I was in very qualified hands. I would highly recommend her to anyone I know. Excellent experience!
About Dr. Jenny Cho, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1194983114
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.