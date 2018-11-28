Overview of Dr. Jenny Cho, MD

Dr. Jenny Cho, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Olathe Medical Center, Providence Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Cho works at Clinic in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.