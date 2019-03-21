Dr. Jenny Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenny Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Jenny Lin, MD
Dr. Jenny Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
-
1
J. & P Lin Medical Associates Inc.4701 Randolph Rd Ste 102, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 881-6651
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
I found the staff and Dr Lin to be professional and helpful in every way. Dr Lin is bright, thoughtful and explains things very clearly. She gets to the root of the problem which is why I went to see her. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jenny Lin, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1659361616
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Health
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Beijing Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.