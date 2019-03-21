Overview of Dr. Jenny Lin, MD

Dr. Jenny Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University.



Dr. Lin works at J & P Medical Associates in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.