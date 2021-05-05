Dr. Jerad Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerad Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerad Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Progress West Hospital and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
Benrus Surgical At Barnes Jewish St Peters6 Jungermann Cir Ste 205, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 916-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband is a cancer survivor. Dr. Miller and his staff, especially Beth, her patience alone should win her an award, are excellent. Grateful for a wonderful team.
About Dr. Jerad Miller, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1205878279
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska At Kearney
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Ventral Hernia and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
