Dr. Jerad Miller, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jerad Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Progress West Hospital and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Miller works at Benrus Surgical At Barnes Jewish St Peters in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Ventral Hernia and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Benrus Surgical At Barnes Jewish St Peters
    6 Jungermann Cir Ste 205, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 916-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Progress West Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Ventral Hernia
Colectomy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Ventral Hernia
Colectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Ventral Hernia
Colectomy
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Secondary Malignancies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Appendicitis
Bladder Surgery
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hernia Repair
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Pyloric Stenosis
Rectovaginal Fistula
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphincterotomy
Spinal Nerve Block
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 05, 2021
    My husband is a cancer survivor. Dr. Miller and his staff, especially Beth, her patience alone should win her an award, are excellent. Grateful for a wonderful team.
    Gail Luebbert — May 05, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jerad Miller, MD
    About Dr. Jerad Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205878279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Nebraska At Kearney
    Medical Education

