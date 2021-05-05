Overview

Dr. Jerad Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Progress West Hospital and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Miller works at Benrus Surgical At Barnes Jewish St Peters in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Ventral Hernia and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.