Dr. Jeremiah Ojeaburu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeremiah Ojeaburu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Digestive Health Specialists1703 S Meridian Ste 203, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions
Digestive Health Specialists11216 Sunrise Blvd E Ste 3-207, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went to Dr Ojeaburu today for stomach issues. He asked a lot of questions and was very thorough. He listened to my concerns patiently and seemed to care about finding out the problem. He explained his plan and made sure I understood everything. He made me feel comfortable. Thank you for the positive experience.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Edo
- Male
- Georgetown University Med Center
- University Conn School Med/Va Med Center
- U Conn Sch Med|University Conn School Med
- University of Ibadan
- St. Francis Hospital
