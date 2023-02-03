Overview of Dr. Jeremiah Ojeaburu, MD

Dr. Jeremiah Ojeaburu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Ojeaburu works at Digestive Health Specialists in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.