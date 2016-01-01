Overview of Dr. Jeremy Amps, MD

Dr. Jeremy Amps, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Amps works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.