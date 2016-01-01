Dr. Jeremy Amps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Amps, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Amps, MD
Dr. Jeremy Amps, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Jeremy Amps, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1093810574
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
