Dr. Jeremy Blackwell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Blackwell works at Walker Medical Diagnostics LLC in Jasper, AL with other offices in Tuscaloosa, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.