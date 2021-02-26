Overview of Dr. Jeremy Clark, MD

Dr. Jeremy Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health Louisville, King's Daughters' Health, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at UofL Health - Eye Institute in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Bell's Palsy and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.