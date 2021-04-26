Overview

Dr. Jeremy Drake, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Garden and AdventHealth Kissimmee.



Dr. Drake works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.