Dr. Jeremy Grimes, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Grimes, MD
Dr. Jeremy Grimes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.
Dr. Grimes' Office Locations
Premier Eye Clinic P. A.1515 Herbert St Ste 208, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (386) 679-3270
Grimes Neurology and Concussion Center, P.A.800 Dunlawton Ave Ste 103, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 679-3270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grimes?
This guy is the best! The best! Incredibly smart, diligent, and precise. He is one of a very few collection of doctors who actually cares. He sits down asks you everything about your health issue, and documents it completely.He took time out of his schedule to fill out forms for me and scan documents to register my disability. He is so good, that I had to move a few thousand miles away, and I am still keeping him as my doctor. Also, his office staff are kind, considerate, and go the extra-mile.
About Dr. Jeremy Grimes, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1841482346
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Florida
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimes has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.