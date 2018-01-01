Dr. Jeremy Lake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Lake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Lake, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.
Dr. Lake works at
Locations
Providence St Vincent Heart Clinic Heart Rhythm Hillsboro333 SE 7th Ave Ste 5200, Hillsboro, OR 97123 Directions (503) 640-1614
Hillsboro Gastroenterology PC232 Se 7th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123 Directions (503) 640-1614
Hospital Affiliations
- Tuality Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeremy Lake is a great Doctor, and man in general. He's straightforward, but respectful. He listens to all of your concerns and questions, and he addresses them to your satisfaction. He truly does care about his patients. Somehow he managed to save my life, not once, but twice! One time he literally sprinted to my side when I was in an E.R.. I wish I had more space in which to elaborate, but suffice it to say that I highly recommend him, you won't find a better Doc anywhere else anyway. :)
About Dr. Jeremy Lake, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1114909371
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lake has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.